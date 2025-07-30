- Bonk declines 30% from its July peak as investors step back ahead of the Fed interest rate decision.
- The derivatives market faces a significant slump in funding rates and futures Open Interest following peak levels earlier in July.
- BONK’s technical indicators lean bearish, with the MACD sell signal upholding, a declining RSI and low volumes.
Bonk (BONK) price is edging lower for a fifth consecutive day, trading at around $0.00002741 on Wednesday, as investors shift focus to the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision. If risk-off sentiment continues after the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, the meme coin’s bearish scope may extend to lower support levels at $0.00002530 and $0.00002104, respectively.
Bonk’s derivative market offers bearish signals
The decline in Bonk can be attributed to, among other factors, profit-taking following the remarkable 203% rally in July, which peaked at $0.00004075. More broadly, the change in market dynamics due to macroeconomic concerns on the perceived impact of the reciprocal tariffs coming into effect in the US on Friday and Wednesday's interest rate decision could also be playing a role.
The derivatives market reflects investor reaction to some of the above factors, particularly with the futures Open Interest (OI) and funding rates falling sharply. CoinGlass data highlights a 35% decline in OI, averaging at $48 million from the $73.4 million recorded on July 17.
If this indicator continues to decline, it would indicate a lack of conviction in the uptrend. In such a scenario, Bonk could continue trimming the gains accrued this month as bulls search for a robust support level before the next recovery attempt.
Bonk Futures Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass
The futures weighted funding rate has also been on a steady decline to -0.0066% after peaking at 0.0256% on July 23. Low or negative funding rates indicate weak bullish sentiment, as few traders bet on the Bonk price increasing. At the same time, the decline suggests a lack of confidence in the ecosystem, or cooling speculative activity, potentially leaving Bonk susceptible to downward pressure.
Bonk futures weighted funding rate | Source: CoinGlass
The next few trading sessions will be crucial in determining the next direction the Bonk price could take amid the prevailing macroeconomic risks.
Technical outlook: Bonk approaches key support
Bonk price has maintained a bearish bias since its uptrend faltered at $0.00004075. With its technical picture on the daily chart showing signs of extending the decline, near-term support levels such as the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.00002530 are apparent.
Traders may consider a sell signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator to reduce exposure in the short term. This signal manifested when the blue MACD line crossed below the red signal line on Sunday.
The sharp decline of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to 46 from its recent peak level of 85 underscores the reduction in buying pressure. Should the RSI decline persist, supply could overwhelm demand and accelerate the bearish leg below support at $0.00002530.
BONK/USDT daily chart
Still, bulls could regain control of the trend, with Bonk currently holding above the moving averages, including the 50-day EMA at $0.00002530, the 100-day EMA at $0.00002202 and the 200-day EMA at $0.00002104. These levels are likely to absorb the selling pressure, paving the way for a potential rebound toward Bonk’s recent high at $0.00004075.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
PUMP, XDC, FORM post double-digit gains as Ethereum’s rally targets $4,000
Ethereum (ETH) is holding at $3,800 at press time on Wednesday, upholding the altcoin market sentiment. With the ETH recovery run inching closer to the $4,000 milestone, Pump.fun (PUMP), XDC Network (XDC), and Four (FORM) post double-digit gains, spearheading the market recovery over the last 24 hours.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP brace for volatility after Fed decision
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading in a range-bound scenario between $116,000 and $120,000 for the last two weeks, indicating indecision among traders. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices are holding above their key support levels, showing signs of rebound.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP at risk of falling below $3.00 as market dynamics change
Ripple (XRP) price is choppy, trading broadly sideways on Tuesday with support at $3.00 and short-term resistance at $3.20. Several attempts to erase the 16% decline from the money remittance token's record high of $3.66 have been subdued amid increasing selling pressure and fading bullish momentum.
Weekly On-chain Update: Why Bitcoin risks sell-off to $112K before next rally
Bitcoin (BTC) price is extending its intraday decline below $118,000 on Tuesday, reflecting changing market dynamics. The decline follows several attempts by the bulls to close the gap to $120,000, following last week's sell-off to $114,728.
Bitcoin: BTC extends correction amid weakening momentum, ETFs outflow
Bitcoin (BTC) is slipping below the lower consolidation band at $116,000, after consolidating for more than ten days. A decisive close below this level would indicate further decline ahead.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.