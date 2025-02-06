- Bonk price recovers slightly on Thursday after falling over 5% so far this week.
- BONK announces it will burn 2.02 trillion tokens to celebrate the BONKdragon event and the 2025 Lunar New Year.
- Coinglass data shows that the BONK long-to-short ratio reached the highest level in over a month, indicating more traders are betting on Bonk’s price to rise.
Bonk price recovers slightly, trading around $0.000018 at the time of writing on Thursday after falling over 5% so far this week. Bonk announced on its social media platform X that it will burn 2.02 trillion tokens to celebrate the BONKdragon event and the 2025 Lunar New Year. Coinglass data shows that the BONK long-to-short ratio reached the highest level in over a month, indicating more traders are betting on Bonk’s price to rise.
Bonk announces 2.02 trillion token burn
Bonk announced on its social media platform X on Thursday that it will burn 2.02 trillion tokens to celebrate the BONKdragon event and the 2025 Lunar New Year. The token burn is expected to positively impact its value by reducing supply and increasing its scarcity.
The Dragon breathes and BONK coins will be BURNED— BONK!!! (@bonk_inu) February 6, 2025
2,025,000,000,000 $BONK will be burnt to celebrate the BONKdragon event and 2025 Lunar New Year❗️❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/Oe2VeEut63
Bonk technical outlook: Bulls aim for 40% gains
Bonk price retested and bounced off its key support range between $0.000015 and $0.000014 on Monday. Bonk is recovering slightly, around $0.000018 at the time of writing on Thursday.
If the support range holds, Bonk's price would extend the rally by 40% to retest its daily resistance level at $0.000025.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator on the daily chart trades at 30, rebounding from its overbought levels, indicating mild signs of strength. For the bullish momentum to be sustained, the RSI must trade above the neutral level of 50.
BONK/USDT daily chart
Another bullish sign is Coinglass’s BONK long-to-short ratio, which reads 1.14, the highest level in over a month. This ratio above one reflects bullish sentiment in the markets as more traders are betting for the asset price to rise.
Bonk long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Will Ripple win the appeal? SEC Crypto Enforcement unit is on the chopping block
XRP is down 3% in the early hours of Thursday as crypto community members anticipate that the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) appeal of the ruling in its case with Ripple will likely not stand following latest developments under the new administration.
Jupiter Exchange X account hacked; perpetrator promotes fake memecoins
Jupiter (JUP) exchange’s official X account was hacked on Thursday. The hacker promoted fake memecoins on the JUP X account, resulting in rug pull. Investors should remain cautious and avoid trading fake memecoins.
Bitcoin could reach $500,000 says Standard Chartered; key factors that could fuel a potential rally
Bitcoin (BTC) remained below $100,000 on Thursday as the broader crypto market continues to face downside risk from a potential global trade war.
Can an altcoin season occur without a rally in Ethereum? Crypto community debates
Ethereum's struggles in recent months have raised questions about whether the second-largest cryptocurrency is stifling altcoin gains. ETH has historically been a major driver of altseasons, and crypto community members suggest that its current underperformance could prevent a broader altcoin rally.
Bitcoin: BTC in positive tone ahead of third highest-returning month
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $104,000 on Friday after bouncing off its 50-day Exponential Moving Average earlier this week. A K33 Research explains how Nvidia’s big drop in stock valuation this week, driven by DeepSeek, affected Bitcoin’s price.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.