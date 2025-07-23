- BNB price hit a new all-time high of $804.70 on Wednesday.
- BNB’s market capitalization surpasses $110 billion, overtaking Solana.
- Derivatives data paint a bullish picture as BNB’s open interest and funding rate show a massive spike.
- The technical outlook suggests a continuation of the rally, with bulls aiming for $900.
BNB (BNB), formerly known as Binance Coin, hits a new all-time high of $804.70 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after closing at its highest-ever weekly close last week. This price rally pushed the BNB market capitalization above $110 billion, surpassing that of top altcoins such as Solana (SOL). Derivatives data support the bullish thesis as BNB Open Interest (OI) and funding rate show a massive spike. Additionally, the technical outlook suggests a continuation of the rally, with bulls targeting the $900 psychological level.
BNB market capitalization surpasses $110 billion, open interest surges
BNB soared more than 15% in the last seven days and hit a new all-time high of $804.70 during the Asian trading session on Wednesday. CoinGecko data shows that BNB’s market capitalization has surged above $110 billion, taking the fifth spot in the overall crypto market and surpassing Solana.
Still, when examining its derivatives data, the outlook for BNB suggests further rally ahead. CoinGlass’ data shows that the futures’ OI in BNB at exchanges rises to a new yearly high of $1.23 billion on Wednesday from $1.05 billion on Monday, reaching levels not seen since early December. Rising OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which could fuel the current BNB price rally.
BNB Open Interest chart. Source: CoinGlass
Another aspect bolstering the BNB’s bullish outlook is a positive spike in funding rate data. The metric, as shown in the graph below, has flipped to a positive rate and exhibits a massive spike, reading 0.023% on Wednesday, indicating that longs are paying shorts. Historically, when funding rates have experienced a significant positive spike, the price of BNB has rallied sharply.
BNB funding rate chart. Source: Coinglass
BNB Price Forecast: Bulls aiming for $900 mark
BNB price has rallied by more than 9% and closed at its highest weekly level to date at $756.82 last week. It has continued its rally so far this week, surpassing the previous all-time high of $793.86 on December 4 and reaching a record level of $804.70 as of Wednesday.
If BNB continues its upward trend, it could extend the rally to test its psychological level of $900.
However, traders should be cautious as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart reads 87, indicating an extreme overbought condition. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart showed a bullish crossover in early July, which remains in effect. The rising green histogram bars above its neutral zero line also indicate that bullish momentum is gaining traction.
BNB/USDT daily chart
If BNB faces a pullback, it could extend the decline toward its weekly support at $742.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
