Major car manufacturer BMW has launched its blockchain-powered Supply Chain Management solution, dubbed “PartChain.”

PartChain includes an industry-wide solution for secure data sharing by leveraging blockchain and cloud technologies.

In a recent press release, popular automobile manufacturer BMW has announced the launch of its blockchain-powered Supply Chain Management solution called “PartChain.” As per the press statement, the company will roll out this platform with ten of its suppliers in 2020.

In 2019, the BMW group initially tested a beta version of the solution, which aimed at optimizing the traceability of automobile parts and essential raw materials that are relevant to complex international supply chains. Since then, the PartChain project has scaled to include an industry-wide solution for secure data sharing by leveraging both blockchain and cloud technologies, per the announcement.

Andreas Wendt, a member of BMW AG’s Board of Management, said that ten suppliers have been chosen for 2020 and more suppliers will be added in the future.

Speaking about the PartChain solution, Wendt remarked:

PartChain enables tamper-proof and consistently verifiable collection and transaction of data in our supply chain. This move is designed to take the digitalization of purchasing at the BMW Group to the next level. Our vision is to create an open platform that will allow data within supply chains to be exchanged and shared safely and anonymized across the industry.

PartChain uses cloud technologies from Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. It also reduces the risk of data manipulation.