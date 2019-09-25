The project will create over 170 job opportunities in three years.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam claims Block.one will help boost the state’s reputation.

Block.one, the firm behind EOS, has recently made a major announcement regarding its new US headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia. The project will create over 170 job opportunities in three years. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam asserts that Block.one will help in boosting the state’s reputation as one of the leaders in the fintech sector.

He said:

“Block.one maintains a strong presence at its Blacksburg operation, and we are thrilled that this global company will expand its footprint in Virginia by locating its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County.”

Earlier, the company called Blacksburg an “important center for its growth” even though the city, with a population of 42,620, had never dealt with a company of such magnitude.

“Our decision to open our U.S. headquarters in Virginia underscores our commitment to investing in the economic growth of the Commonwealth and our confidence in the talented workforce and support of local leadership,” says Block.one Chief Operating Officer Andrew Bliss.”

The Peter Thiel-backed company is also headquartered in Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and the Cayman Islands. While Virginia sounds like an unlikely choice, the fact remains that Arlington has previously established as a tech hub. Amazon had already chosen Arlington as its second headquarter, which led to the creation of 400 jobs by the end of 2019.



