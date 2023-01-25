The documents previously censored financial information relating to FTX and Alameda Research, but uncensored copies were released by mistake.

Bankrupt crypto lending firm BlockFi has reportedly uploaded financials by accident, revealing $1.2 billion in assets tied up with bankrupt exchange FTX and Alameda Research.

According to a Jan. 25 report from CNBC, the unredacted filings show that as of Jan. 14, BlockFi had $415.9 million worth of assets linked to FTX, and a whopping $831.3 million in loans to Alameda.

The financials were leaked as part of a presentation put together by M3 Partners, who is an advisor to the creditor committee.

The crypto lending firm filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy on Nov. 28, weeks after the collapse of FTX.