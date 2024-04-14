  • ZachXBT has flagged Leaper Finance, alleging project heads are associated with previous rugs.
  • On-chain detective associates them with stolen funds on Magnate, Kokomo, Lendora, and Solfire, among others.
  • Reportedly, scammers let TVL grow significantly before rugging, with projects running on Base, Solana, Scroll, Optimism, Arbitrum, Ethereum, and Avalanche.

Renowned on-chain detective ZachXBT has flagged Leaper Finance, a new project on Layer 2 (L2)  network Blast. Blast is an EVM-equivalent optimistic rollup on Ethereum, offering native yield (staking rewards) for Ethereum (ETH) as well as stablecoins (USDC, USDT, DAI) for depositors.

Blast advertises higher speed and cheaper fees besides the passive income incentive for depositors. This explains its allure for projects.

Also Read: Blast L2 backed protocol, Risk, rugs 500 ETH amid shoddy due diligence in project onboarding

On-chain detective flags Leaper Finance

ZachXBT has called community attention to a new project on Blast L2, Leaper Finance, saying, “The group of scammers who stole 8 figs [8 figures] with Magnate, Kokomo, Lendora, Solfire, etc is back…”

According to the on-chain detective, reputed for flagging multiple other rug pulls in the crypto sector, the group funded an address on Blast last week. Specifically, they depositing approximately $1 million of funds sourced and laundered from their previous malpractices. ZachXBT describes these deposits as a liquidity influx intended to bait people.

In the past they let the TVL grow to 7 figs before stealing all of users funds deposited to the protocol and falsify KYC documents + use low tier audit firms.

Reportedly, the group has swindles running on “Base, Solana, Scroll, Optimism, Arbitrum, Ethereum, and Avalanche” networks, ZachXBT says, adding Base-based Zebra Lending to the list of possible rugs.

Neither Leaper Finance nor Zebra Lending immediately responded to FXStreet request for comment.

Share: Cryptos feed

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

Solana congestion troubles could end soon, testnet v1.18.11 release arrives

Solana congestion troubles could end soon, testnet v1.18.11 release arrives

Solana network is plagued by failed transactions caused by congestion issues on the blockchain. The recent rise in popularity of Solana-based meme coins has resulted in a massive increase in user activity on the SOL blockchain, which has exacerbated the issue. 

More Solana News

Bitcoin meme coin PUPS hits new all-time high as Ordinals tokens see massive spike

Bitcoin meme coin PUPS hits new all-time high as Ordinals tokens see massive spike

Pups, a BTC-based meme coin, hit a new all-time high of $84.08 early on Friday. The Ordinals Inscription project, which was launched nearly a year ago, sees gains from anticipation surrounding Bitcoin halving.

More Bitcoin News

XRP price tests $0.60 support as AMM makes comeback on XRPLedger

XRP price tests $0.60 support as AMM makes comeback on XRPLedger

Ripple sees AMM back in action on the XRPLedger mainnet after amendment on Friday. XRP price tests $0.60 support, price ranges below $0.62 on April 12. Ripple CLO shared the Second Circuit Court of Appeals refusal to reconsider their decision, considered a loss for the SEC. 

More Ripple News

Robert Kiyosaki steers clear from ETFs, opts for holding Bitcoin directly instead

Robert Kiyosaki steers clear from ETFs, opts for holding Bitcoin directly instead

Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, is popular for his investment advice and pro-Bitcoin stance on social media platform X. Early on Friday, Kiyosaki shared his thoughts on Bitcoin ETFs and advocated holding the asset directly, instead of a “Wall Street” version. 

More Cryptocurrencies News

Bitcoin: BTC’s rangebound movement leaves traders confused

Bitcoin: BTC’s rangebound movement leaves traders confused

Bitcoin (BTC) price has been hovering around the $70,000 psychological level for a few weeks, resulting in a rangebound movement. This development could lead to a massive liquidation on either side before a directional move is established. While Bitcoin’s long-term outlook remains positive, bouts of volatility could bring prices down ahead of the upcoming halving.

Read full analysis

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location