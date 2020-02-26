- Users had earlier reported a sixfold hashrate drop on the Antminer E3 mining rigs on ETC pools.
- According to 2Miners, the directed acyclic graph (DAG) file is increasing with every mining epoch, which is making GPUs inefficient.
According to a recent report by 2Miners, Bitmain’s Antminer E3 will allegedly suspend Ethereum mining in April 2020. 2Miners had reached out to Bitmain to get their comment on the recent issues being faced by Ethereum Classic (ETC) miners. The ETC miners had reported a sixfold hashrate drop on Antminer E3 from 180 MH/s to 30 MH/s. The 2Miners team conducted their own research and discovered that this issue is directly connected with DAG files. A DAG or a directed acyclic graph file is generated following every mining epoch or 30,0000 blocks. Apparently, as more and more of these files are accumulated, it drastically reduces the effectiveness of the Antminer E3.
Bitmain disclosed that the DAG file limit is approaching the threshold and will not be able to mine Ethereum soon.
[...] Antminer E3 is a 4GB video card. E3 is related to ETH algorithm, and DDR capacity is up to the upper limit, so E3 will not be able to continue mining. The meaning is E3 only can mine until January 2020, then will not mine again.
2Miners did their calculations and discovered that the Antminer E3 will probably stop mining Ethereum on April 8. Kristy-Leigh Minehan, an advisor for CoinMine, tweeted that this could trigger the launch of a new and improved miner:
Historically, this would lead to a launch of a new and updated miner - however, last I heard @BITMAINtech was focusing on $BTC. @Inno_Miner and @canaanio both have $ETH miners - will we see MicroBT step up to the plate, too?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls rise to reclaim $9,000
BTC/USD fell victim to another massacre masterminded by the bears. In a similar article on Wednesday, I talked about Bitcoin's price holding above $9,100.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls focus on breaking $0.24 resistance
Ripple price is back in the green amid attempts to see it recover the lost ground following the devastating drop on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD looks forward to this head-and-shoulders pattern
Ethereum bears continue to punch holes in the bullish 'balloon' even as the storm gets more violet. Almost half of the gains accrued since the beginning of January have been trimmed. Ethereum price is exchanging hands at $216 after a minor recovery from $210 (weekly low).
BTC/USD bulls engage the throttles after defending $300 support
Bitcoin Cash is the only major cryptocurrency in the green on Thursday as the Asian session makes way for the European session. The 1.45% gain on the day is a drop in sea compared to the freefall experienced in the last 24 hours when ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge
Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.