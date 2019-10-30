Chinese owned cryptocurrency exchange Bitmain, are pressing for U.S. listing.

Bitmain will be undergoing questioning from U.S. regulator SEC, regarding filing.

It comes following Bitmain’s U.S. failed attempt to go public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE) in 2018. The mining giant’s application lapsed in March 2019 and was not re-filed.

Bitmain has also hired the former representative of Nasdaq China, Zheng Hua, as a consultant, in an effort to bolster their chances, as reported by Tencent News.

The exchange will undergo questioning by the U.S. securities regulator before – if allowed – submitting an F1, a certification required for foreign companies before listing in U.S. securities markets. At present, it does not remain clear how much capital the firm is looking to raise through the public offering.