Bitmain announces the release of largely enhanced ASIC miners for Bitcoin

The largest cryptocurrency hardware miner manufacturer in the world, Bitmain has announced releasing two new S17 ASIC miners to the market.

In terms of the new miners, they are respectively names; S17e and T17e, having launched today - 9 September. The devices come with enhanced operational stability, efficiency and longevity.

The releases from Bitmain comes as the Bitcoin’s hash rate continues to expand, with the company keen to remain a competitive solution for miners in the cryptocurrency space.