Bitcoin continues its tedious walk around $30K in a narrow range of $28.6-30.6K. Ethereum lost 0.4%, while other leading altcoins in the top 10 fell between 1% (XRP) and 2% (Solana). The exception was Binance Coin (+2.9%).
The total capitalisation of the crypto market, according to CoinGecko, fell 0.8% overnight to $1.33 trillion. The Bitcoin Dominance Index fell 0.5% to 42.1%. The cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index was up 2 points to 12 by Tuesday and remains in “extreme fear”.
The dynamics of the first cryptocurrency in recent days seem to have become determined by the balance of power between bulls and bears, but not the stock market dynamics. The latter showed gains on Monday, while bitcoin reversed from the upper end of its range for the past two weeks.
CoinShares data for last week showed a record weekly outflow of institutional investors from crypto funds since the start of the year. Funds are operating cautiously, and their actions may be holding back growth while buying on the dips comes from retail and crypto-kits. Thus, the market is distilled from sporadic participants who want to “ride the wave” but are not crypto enthusiasts by nature.
Without the hype inherent in the golden days’ for crypto, the flow of money into the industry is drying up, a cruel test of strength. Over the past two weeks, investors have withdrawn more than $10bn (13%) from Tether’s USDT stable coin. According to Gary Gensler, head of the SEC, many crypto-sphere projects are about to fall.
But that is not stopping lobbyists from promoting cryptocurrencies as a long-term investment vehicle. A bill has been introduced in the US House of Representatives that could lift restrictions on crypto investments by pension funds.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Assessing ApeCoin's chances of a 60% rally in the bear market
ApeCoin price has veered off its bull pennant formation but still promises a 30% ascent. From a conservative standpoint, investors can expect a recovery rally to the $10.68 hurdle. A decisive close below $7.19 will create a lower low.
How to avoid smart money traps as Axie Infinity price coils up for 50% upswing
Axie Infinity price coils inside an ascending triangle, hinting at an imminent breakout. Investors need to be aware of smart money traps before a 17% rally to $27.41. A four-hour candlestick close below $17.98 will invalidate the bullish thesis for AXS.
Investors are unhappy as the Shiba Inu price continues to decay
Shiba Inu price could be deemed a crypto underperformer if market conditions persist. Continual diminishing returns are a probable outcome for the notorious meme coin. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.00001850.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH will see a swift rise to $2,400
Ethereum price displays reasons to believe in a price spike to $2400. Traders should still approach the smart contract blockchain cautiously and use a tight invalidation level. Ethereum price volume shows bearish absence.
Bitcoin: The last rebound before capitulation
Bitcoin is showing bullish signs in the lower time frames, which can be taken advantage of by traders in the next couple of days. But looking at BTC from the higher time frames suggests that the bottom is not in yet.