Bitcoin closed last week with a new formal decline, losing $100 to $16490. At the start of trading on Monday, it loses another $360 to $16150. The week starts with a subdued risk appetite on global markets due to China unrest. Ethereum is performing better, adding 3.3% over the week to $1170. Other leading altcoins in the top 10 are changing from -2.5% (Polkadot) to 22.2% (Dogecoin).
Total crypto market capitalisation, according to CoinMarketCap, was up 2% for the week, to $817bn. The cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index rose to 28 by Monday, moving into "fear" versus "extreme fear" at 21 a week earlier.
Bitcoin has updated two-year lows below $15,500 in the past week on news of the possible bankruptcy of cryptocurrency lending service Genesis Global Capital. Bitcoin is under pressure from institutionalists whose risk appetite is firmly tied to stock markets. Bitcoin continues to look for a bottom from which it can push back, but the negative external backdrop is not yet conducive to buying.
According to Barron's, Genesis Global Capital has been the subject of an investigation by US regulators over the suspension of withdrawals and the company's liquidity crisis. It is unclear whether US federal regulators are involved, but at the very least, Alabama state supervisory agencies are investigating.
The DeFi-project Ardana team from the Cardano blockchain ecosystem has said it has suspended its development due to "uncertainty over funding and the timing of the project".
Bloomberg, a news agency, reports that Cryptocurrency lender Matrixport is seeking funding for $100 million. And while the company says the moves have nothing to do with a lack of liquidity, investors are little reassured.
Analysis of Bitcoin transactions helped British police arrest over 100 people in the biggest anti-fraud operation in UK history, led by Scotland Yard. The iSpoof website was taken down, and phone fraud suspects were caught.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Dogecoin surges 16% to continue its holiday cheer
The popular meme coin soared 16% over the previous 24 hours and was trading at more than 10 cents. DOGE has risen nearly 50% since last Monday with most of its gains occurring during U.S. Thanksgiving holiday celebrations.
Bitcoin price tanks as covid protests erupt in China, pushing investors into risk-off mode
Bitcoin price slipped 3.3% in a fresh start to the week as covid protests erupt in China. As a result of this, investors seem to be heading into a risk-off mode, pushing safe haven assets like the US Dollar, bonds, and Yen higher.
Binance Coin Price Prediction: Two things need to happen for BNB to hit $450
Binance Coin price could be running out of gas to continue its massive rally. While the last five days have been exciting times for holders, the following days will need to be closely monitored. The threat of a downswing looms for BNB.
Litecoin Price: Two reasons why a $100 LTC is not coming anytime soon
Litecoin price embarked on an incredible rally after the FTX-induced crash bottomed on November 9. Due to the explosive moves, many investors are in profit. However, for a further extension of this move, a minor retracement might be necessary.
Bitcoin: Assessing chances of one last bear market rally for 2022
BTC is in a good place to trigger another bear market rally from a high-time frame perspective. This development, combined with the optimistic outlook seen in on-chain metrics, further strengthens the possibility of a happy ending to 2022.