- Bitcoin’s hashrate has fallen by around 40% in March owing to the global pandemic - Coronavirus disease.
- For the first time since January 2020, the hashrate has fallen under 100 EHash/s.
According to Skew (@skewdotcom), Bitcoin’s hashrate has fallen by around 40% in March, following the Coronavirus outbreak. Skew tweeted:
Worth monitoring Bitcoin's hash rate as we approach halving and spot has retraced 40% this month. Back < 100 Ehash/s. -@skewdotcom
For the first time since January, the hashrate has dropped under 100 EHash/s. However, it must be kept in mind that China still owns the majority of Bitcoin’s mining power. In fact, five China-based pools own more than 50% of the Bitcoin global hashrate distribution. As such, it makes sense that these miners have not been able to work properly during mandatory government lockdowns.
Mining profitability is another metric that has taken a blow because of the recent BTC price drop. As per BitInfoCharts data, the amount of USD per day earned by miners has dropped since the beginning of March. Bitcoin’s mining profitability is now at levels that have not occurred in years. If the present prices continue, most miners will be forced to shut down services.
Want to read our Bitcoin price forecast? You can checkout our report here.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD bulls must overcome resistance at $6,450 to re-enter the $6,500 zone
The BTC/USD bulls launched a stunning attack this Thursday as the price of BTC/USD flew up from $5,412.25 to $6,193.35. The bulls have retained control in the early hours of Friday. The daily confluence detector shows that the bulls need to overcome resistance at $6,450.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD recovery stalls under $0.1750, focus shifts to $0.15
Ripple price recovery hit a wall at $0.1745 during the recovery staged on Thursday. The seller congestion zone at $0.18 was left untested, as sellers rushed in an attempt to push for revenge. At the time of writing, the bears appear to be winning ...
ETH/USD $145 hurdle unconquered, freefall under $120 imminent
Ethereum price confidently stepped above $140 resistance level on Thursday. The bullish action was in tandem with Bitcoin’s surge above $6,000. However, a weekly high was formed at $144.35, which left a gap that continues to explored by the bulls.
Top Three Coins Price Prediction: Bearish corrections follows a bullish Thursday
BTC/USD bulls will need to overcome resistance at $6,200 to break above the $6,500 and $7,000 levels potentially. XRP/USD is sandwiched between multiple strong support and resistance levels, making price movement limited.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.