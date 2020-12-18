- Bitcoin option' trading volume reacts to the underlying asset, rising to a new all-time high.
- Technical indicators show that $20,000 remains a significant level of support as Bitcoin price enters uncharted waters.
With the growing euphoria accompanied by Bitcoin's clear breakout above previous all-time highs, different financial products related to this asset are now witnessing higher trading volume than ever before.
Bitcoin price skyrockets alongside options' trading volume
Daily traded volume for Bitcoin options has just breached the $1 billion mark for the first time. Statistics from cryptocurrency data analytics platform Skew reveal that the market recorded its highest volatility from November, where it began to close above $500 million.
#bitcoin options first $1bln day pic.twitter.com/UFJkatPVXk— skew (@skewdotcom) December 17, 2020
Deribit exchange led the pack with over 80% of the entire sum at $880 million, followed by bit.com and OKEx. The crypto-derivative exchanges accounted for up to $100 million and $92,000 million, respectively.
It is worth stating that this development coincides with the recent surge in Bitcoin price, which made a significant upswing to $23,700 on Coinbase.
On the weekly chart, Bitcoin currently seems to have begun a new impulse wave following a series of recurring fake outs. After retesting the 34-day exponential moving average twice, it reaffirmed the leap, which was followed shortly after. Printing new candles above this indicator could confirm the beginning of another uptrend phase.
BTC/USD daily chart
With the recent support-resistance flip, the $20,000 zone remains a critical region to watch. Going below this level might send it back to $18,000, where it could quickly regain stronger momentum for another leg up.
Although Bitcoin price sits in new territory at the moment, it may continue to go ballistic in the coming days. The Fibonacci retracement indicator suggests that one of the next focal points sits at $24,450. Moving past this price hurdle may see it the flagship cryptocurrency rise to $30,000, where the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement level sits.
Still, investors may have to wait for a decent consolidation to gauge the next direction of the market in the future.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why Bitcoin could be preparing for a massive dump despite on-going bull rally
Bitcoin has hit a new all-time high of $23,800 on Binance reaching a total market capitalization of $432 billion for the first time ever. The total market capitalization of all coins hit $670 billion and everything is bullish. However, there are some bearish signs on the horizon for Bitcoin.
Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract breaches $1 billion staked while ETH price aims for $1,200
The interest in Ethereum staking continues growing as more than 1.52 million ETH have been locked inside the Eth2 deposit contract in just one month. At current prices, this represents over $1 billion.
Here are multiple ways to minimize your cryptocurrency taxes
Despite cryptocurrencies being decentralized, users still need to pay taxes. There are several ways people can reduce their taxes, and the best thing about it is that it’s completely legal.
OMG Network price awaits a clear breakout towards $6.2 as market’s volatility increases
Considering that Bitcoin has just established a new all-time high above $23,000 it’s surprising to see OMG Network not reacting at all. The digital asset continues trading inside a parallel channel on the daily chart right in the middle of the pattern.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction started, prepare for a long descent
Bitcoin has reversed all the gains from the previous week and retreated below $18,000 amid the deepest weekly decline since the end of August.