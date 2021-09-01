Crypto Bitcoin BTCUSD Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast.
Bitcoin Overview: 46,500 breach sends Bitcoin lower.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis Major Trading Level (TL5) 50,000 basically the 61.8% Fibonacci ratio.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Looking at bullish and bearish wave counts today.
Trading Levels Bitcoin: 50,000 Major Trading Level with Minor Group 1 53K and Group2 below 48000|4772|46500 as support.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Neutral
00:00 SOLUSD Elliott Wave Analysis.
02:00 Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
22:00 Thank you for watching Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Classic buyers are not fading without a fight, targeting 20% gains
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has been wrong-footed since August 15 and has been descending since then, but buyers do not seem convinced that they need to let short sellers take control.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar buyers are ready for the opportunity to profit
Stellar is in a classic bearish trend, with the red descending trend line acting as the backbone for the trade short sellers are in. The XLM price descent comes after hitting the high on Aug 16 at around $0.41.
XRP army play key role in SEC vs Ripple case while price remains range-bound
Enraged by the confusing guidance of the Securities Exchange Commission over the years, the "XRP Army" questions the agency's credibility. Ripple has filed a motion to expose XRP holdings of ...
Shiba Inu prepares to rebound to $0.000009
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next as it seems primed for a rebound.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.