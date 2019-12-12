Bitcoin trajectory targets $100,000 by 2021 – Morgan Creek Capital CEO, Mark Yusko

- Bitcoin is heading towards a ballistic rally in the next ten years according to Mark Yusko.
- Yusko predicts Bitcoin trading at $400,000 by the year 20230.
Bitcoin is consolidating above $7,100 but the CEO of Morgan Creek Capital Management, Mark Yusko believes that growing fundamentals will propel it to unfathomable levels within the next 10 years.
Yusko was speaking in an interview with Business Insider and reckoned that the constantly increasing number of network users, as well as the corresponding Bitcoin wallets, are crucial for growth in the near future. Data by Blockchain.com shows the number of Bitcoin wallets rising tremendously in 2019 from 31,422,703 to 44,207,970.
According to Yusko, Bitcoin could rise to $100,000 between now and the end of 2021. Moreover, the growth could hit $250,0000 by 2025 while the year 2030 could experience Bitcoin trading at $500,000.
“Between now and 2021, we’re likely to see $100,000 Bitcoin.
By 2025, we’re likely to see $250,000 Bitcoin, and then sometime out 2030 we could see $400,000 or $500,000 Bitcoin as it reaches gold equivalence.”
