Bitcoin (BTC) hovered near $47,000 on Aug. 27 as traders took no chances on the day of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole summit.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
End-of-month cold feet for Bitcoin traders
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD fluctuating in a range centered on $47,000 during Friday.
The past 24 hours saw little action up or down for Bitcoin as market participants awaited cues from both the Fed and the end-of-month options expiry event, this time worth some $2 billion.
"Not a very strong reaction at the moment," trader and analyst Rekt Capital commented on price action overnight.
"A Daily Close above the high-$47000s would be a positive sign of strength however."
In the event, a higher close failed to materialize, with $50,000 still remaining unchallenged after Bitcoin lost the level earlier in the week.
Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe likewise stuck to his previous forecasts, these involving a BTC support zone around $44,000.
"This idea on Bitcoin is still my primary vision," he tweeted.
Options expiries tend to generate more fear than genuine selling pressure, with BTC price action often shrugging off the events themselves. Open interest totalled $9.19 billion Friday, a three-month high.
BTC options open interest chart. Source: Bybt
Buzzword "tapering"
As Cointelegraph reported, the Fed's virtual Jackson Hole event is tipped to shed light on future economic policy changes tied to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Asset purchases may be scaled back, a mechanism known as tapering, in what could change the mood among traditional assets as the S&P 500 trades at all-time highs.
Any hints about inflation policy may also serve to boost alternative asset demand. The U.S. dollar gained in the run-up to the Fed's debut, traditionally a point of friction for Bitcoin.
U.S. dollar currency index (DXY) 1-day candle chart. Source: TradingView
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK at inflection point, 11% upswing likely
Chainlink price is hovering above the $23.71 support level, hinting at a potential rally. A bounce off the said demand barrier might push LINK up by 11% to 26.47. If the $22.06 foothold is breached, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Another billionaire ramps up crypto investments as Bitcoin gains mainstream acceptance
Billionaire Simon Nixon has decided to increase allocation to cryptocurrencies in his family office, Seek Capital. The firm views the new asset class as an essential part of the future. A Goldman Sachs survey found that nearly 50% ...
Cardano to launch ERC-20 converter to bring Ethereum tokens on testnet next week
Cardano is expecting the launch of its ERC-20 converter next week. The migration tool will enable Ethereum tokens to move to the Cardano blockchain. SingularityNET will have its native token as the first ERC-20 coin migrated to Cardano.
Terra added on Alto CryptoIRA as LUNA price eyes 30% ascent to reclaim all-time high
Terra price has rallied 10% in its quest to reach the all-time high at $34.78. LUNA becomes one of the 19 cryptocurrencies to be added on Alto Crypto IRA. The ascent to reach an all-time high is sprinkled with ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.