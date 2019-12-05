  • It has been a volatile couple of days for the digital gold but now price is calming down.
  • The area between 7,250 and 7,500 is a consolidation zone on the intraday chart.

BTC/USD Hourly Chart

The break on the lower timeframe could be very important for the longer-term direction of the pair.

The trendline on the chart has been broken a few times but there has been no conclusive break.

7K is still the major support level on the downside. But there looks like this is a base forming.

Bitcoin Hourly Chart

BTC/USD Daily Chart

On the higher timeframe, a channel has formed.

The chart still looks very bearish and yesterday's candle rejected the highs.

The weekly range high of 7,868.08 might prove to be a tough resistance but that is the one to watch.

Bulls will be hoping the current wave low of 7,082.54 holds to make a higher low.

Bitcoin Daily Chart

Additional Levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 7365.06
Today Daily Change 168.65
Today Daily Change % 2.34
Today daily open 7196.41
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7644.51
Daily SMA50 8257.34
Daily SMA100 8850.15
Daily SMA200 9384.9
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7770.78
Previous Daily Low 7082.55
Previous Weekly High 7868.08
Previous Weekly Low 6526.82
Previous Monthly High 9580.19
Previous Monthly Low 6526.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7345.45
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7507.88
Daily Pivot Point S1 6929.05
Daily Pivot Point S2 6661.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 6240.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 7617.28
Daily Pivot Point R2 8038.15
Daily Pivot Point R3 8305.51

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD makes it way above 61,8% Fibo retracement

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD makes it way above 61,8% Fibo retracement

Bitcoin hit the intraday bottom at $7,092 and recovered to the area above $7,400 by the time of writing. While it is still below Wednesday's high ($7,770), the upside momentum Amai gain traction if the price settles above pivotal $7,350 (61,8% Fibo retracement for the move from $3,226 to $13924).

More Bitcoin News

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD false breakout culminates in a bull trap

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD false breakout culminates in a bull trap

Litecoin is trading at $44.33 after a minor recovery from $43.93 (intraday low). Over the last few days, apart from yesterday, Litecoin has been forming a lower high and a lower low pattern.

More Litecoin News

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD gives back early gains to trade below $146.00

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD gives back early gains to trade below $146.00

ETH/USD is trading `under $146.00, off the intraday low at $144.03. Despite the sharp movements on Wednesday, November 4, and during early Asian hours on Thursday, the second-largest digital asset has stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis. 

More Ethereum News

Ripple price analysis: $0.2200 is a hard nut to crack for XRP/USD bulls

Ripple price analysis: $0.2200 is a hard nut to crack for XRP/USD bulls

Ripple's XRP hit $0.2263 on Wednesday amid strong rally on the cryptocurrency market. However, the upside momentum proved to be unsustainable as the coin retreated below $0.2200 and tested $0.2124 low during early Asian hours. 

More Ripple News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market

Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location