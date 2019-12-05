It has been a volatile couple of days for the digital gold but now price is calming down.

The area between 7,250 and 7,500 is a consolidation zone on the intraday chart.

BTC/USD Hourly Chart

The break on the lower timeframe could be very important for the longer-term direction of the pair.

The trendline on the chart has been broken a few times but there has been no conclusive break.

7K is still the major support level on the downside. But there looks like this is a base forming.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

On the higher timeframe, a channel has formed.

The chart still looks very bearish and yesterday's candle rejected the highs.

The weekly range high of 7,868.08 might prove to be a tough resistance but that is the one to watch.

Bulls will be hoping the current wave low of 7,082.54 holds to make a higher low.

Additional Levels