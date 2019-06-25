Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD bulls could force a fast move up to $15,000
- Bitcoin price on Tuesday is an outperformer, holding gains of some 2.7% in the second half of the day.
- BTC/USD bulls are testing a big barrier at $11,500, should a breach be seen it could open a fresh wave of buying pressure.
- Price action is displaying similar characteristics to the 2017 bull run, where it went on to print record highs.
Spot rate: 11,321.68
Relative change: +2.80%
High: 11,470.34
Low: 11,001.47
BTC/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action is moving within a rising wedge structure via the 60-minute chart view.
BTC/USD weekly chart
- The $11,500 barrier could the key to a fast return into the $15,000 territory.
