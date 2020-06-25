Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD briefly dips below $9,000 and loses the daily uptrend

- Bitcoin slipped below $9,000 but managed to quickly recover towards $9,250.
- The daily uptrend is lost and the selling pressure keeps mounting.
Bitcoin lost the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA on June 24 after a notable crash towards $9,000. On June 25, Bitcoin finally succumbed and dipped below $9,000 but not for long. The top-ranked digital asset remains inside a daily ascending parallel channel formed at the beginning of May.
BTC/USD daily chart
Unfortunately, after losing $9,160, the daily uptrend was also lost and bulls need to prove themselves by trying to close above the 12 and 26-EMAs which are on the verge of a bear cross for the first time since February 25.
BTC/USD technical levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9254.12
|Today Daily Change
|-32.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|9286.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9518.07
|Daily SMA50
|9438.26
|Daily SMA100
|8264.38
|Daily SMA200
|8291.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9663.81
|Previous Daily Low
|9196.1
|Previous Weekly High
|9589.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|8899.05
|Previous Monthly High
|10074.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|8105.58
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9374.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9485.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9100.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8914.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8632.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9567.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9849.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10035.64
