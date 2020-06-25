Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD briefly dips below $9,000 and loses the daily uptrend

Bitcoin slipped below $9,000 but managed to quickly recover towards $9,250.

The daily uptrend is lost and the selling pressure keeps mounting.

Bitcoin lost the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA on June 24 after a notable crash towards $9,000. On June 25, Bitcoin finally succumbed and dipped below $9,000 but not for long. The top-ranked digital asset remains inside a daily ascending parallel channel formed at the beginning of May.

BTC/USD daily chart

Unfortunately, after losing $9,160, the daily uptrend was also lost and bulls need to prove themselves by trying to close above the 12 and 26-EMAs which are on the verge of a bear cross for the first time since February 25.

BTC/USD technical levels