Bitcoin SV Price Analysis: BSV/USD takes the altcoin rally a notch higher, approaching $250

- Bitcoin SV rivals the selling pressure at $240 as a rally above $250 continues to brew.
- The technical picture dominating the market is mainly bullish as observed with the up-trending RSI and MACD.
Bitcoin SV is among the altcoins that are outperforming themselves on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, the cryptoasset has surged over 10%, breaking above the key 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level taken between the last drop from $455.74 to a low of $77.49. In addition, the spike made it above key moving averages including the 50-day SMA and the 200-day SMA.
BSV/USD is trading at $239 at the time writing in the wake of a minor retreat from $245. However, the technical picture remains positive, especially with the RSI and the MACD moving higher within the overbought and positive regions respectively.
On a wider scope, gains towards $250 seem to be brewing and the hurdle at $245 seems temporal. If the RSI contains movement within the overbought region, buyers will remain in control a while longer. Similarly, the bullish divergence from the MACD cements the buyers’ position in the market. For now, seeking support above $240 is top on the bulls’ priority list as it gives them ample time to push for gains above $250.
BSV/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
