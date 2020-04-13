- SBI Holdings share of Bitcoin SV increased after halving.
- BSV/USD sell-off will be stopped by $150.00.
SBI Holdings sees its share of Bitcoin SV grow
According to the data provided by the cryptocurrency analytical portal CoinDance, the share of Bitcoin Satoshi’s Vision (BSV) mining pool belonging to SBI Holdings increased from 4.4% to 15.28% in a matter of days after the coin's first halving that took place on April 10.
SBI Holdings is a subsidiary of a Japanese financial giant, allegedly tied to self-proclaimed Satoshi, Craig Wright. He was the initiator of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) hard-fork that resulted in the creation of a new coin now known as Bitcoin SV. Meanwhile, Yoshitaka Kitao, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SBI Holdings, is known for his friendship with Wright, who backs BSV.
Currently, Bitcoin SV (BSV) is the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $3.38 billion and an averaged daily trading volume of $2.7 billion. The coin has been largely criticized for its vulnerability to attack 51%.
BSV/USD: Technical picture
On a daily chart, BSV/USD recovery was stopped by SMA100 at $227.00 on April 9. Since that time the coin has lost nearly 20% of its value to trade at $185.00 by press time. The strong support is created by daily SMA200 at $166.60. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on psychological $150.00 and $146.20 (the previous correction low). This area is reinforced by weekly SMA50. It is likely to slow down the bears and serve as a jumping-off ground for a new recovery wave, provided that there are no major shocks on the market.
On the upside, a sustainable move above the psychological resistance of $200.00 will allow for an extended recovery towards $215.00 (the sloping trend line on the daily chart) and $227.00 (the previous recovery high). The next major upside target is $300.00.
BSV/USD weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
