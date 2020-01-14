- Bitcoin SV is the best-performing altcoin out of top-100 on Tuesday.
- The price manipulations may have caused a sharp growth of value.
Bitcoin SV, a coin that forked from Bitcoin Cash in 2018, has gained over 44% in recent 24 hours and hit the intraday high at $246.00, which is the highest level since July 2019. The coin is the biggest winner of the day out of top-100, however, the true reason for the pump remains unknown.
Notably, in the recent four days the coin has gained over 120% and ousted Litecoin from the 6th position in the global cryptocurrency market rating compiled by CoinMarketCap.
At the time of writing, BSV/USD is changing hands at $236.00 amid strong bullish pressure and high volatility. The cryptocurrency experts tend to believe that the sharp price increase is a pure speculative development.
Sid Shekhar, the co-founder of data researcher TokenAnalyst, said in the interview with Bloomberg:
“Some folks say it is a reaction to Craig David Wright submitting more documents to the court -- but it seems like a coordinated pump more so than a genuine market reaction to positive news.”
If this is the case, the severe dump will eventually follow the pump as the only aim of this activity is to manipulate the price and benefit at the expense of other traders.
BSV/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin and major altcoins start the trip to the moon
The cryptocurrency market has been growing strongly following the successful launch of options on Bitcoin futures on CME. Positive momentum has been increased by technical factors as Bitcoin and may altcoins broke crucial resistance levels
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD recovery stops at $150, where to next?
Ethereum is trading 4% higher on the day following widespread recovery movements across the board. The stubborn selling activity at $148 was smashed this time, allowing Ether to jump above $150.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD gains over 10% in just a few hours, stops short of $55.00
Litecoin, the 7th largest digital coin with the current market value of $3.4 billion, gained over 7% in the recent 24 hours amid global recovery on the cryptocurrency market led by such coins as Bitcoin SV (+26%) and Dash (+23%).
DASH doubles its value since the start of the year amid Venezuela Internet outages
Dash is one of the best-performing altcoins out of top-20. The coin has gained nearly 30% of its value in recent 24 hours and hit $85.79 in recent hours. Decpite the retreat towards $83.57 by press time ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.