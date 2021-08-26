Crypto Bitcoin BTCUSD Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast.
Bitcoin Overview: Bitcoin can now have a top in place and we now also have the first Impulse wave lower, a breach of 46,500 would confirm this.
Technical Analysis Bitcoin:Upside target is 51,100 the 61.8% retracement level as the resistance.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave (i) or (a) downwards.
Trading Levels Bitcoin: 50,000 Major Trading Level with Minor Group 1 53K and Group2 below 48000|4772|46500 as support.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Short.
00:00 Elliott Wave Analysis.
00:01 Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
03:40 Thank you for watching Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
