Bitcoin wicked below $19,000 on Oct. 11 as crucial support saw its first test in a week.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
BTC shorts “priority” on low timeframes
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked BTC/USD as it saw local lows of $18,962 on Bitstamp.
A subsequent rebound saw the $19,000 return to remain unchallenged in the six hours since. At the time of writing, the pair traded at around $19,100.
Analyzing activity on the Binance order book, on-chain analytics resource Material Indicators predicted an incoming bout of comparatively volatile price behavior in line with “an increase in bid volume and whale activity.”
An additional print of the BTC/USD order book showed additional support building between $19,000 and $19,200, positions which proved unreliable given price action thereafter.
BTC/USD order book data as of Oct. 10 (Binance). Source: Material Indicators/ Twitter
Popular trader Crypto Tony thus remained firmly on the side of caution, preferring to go short BTC on the day.
“I won’t become even slightly bullish until we see a solid break of the downtrending trend line,” he told Twitter followers alongside a price chart:
Every little bump most get overly bullish. Not a good sign in my opinion .. Shorts are the priority right now.
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Crypto Tony/ Twitter
As Cointelegraph reported, $19,000 remains an extremely influential price zone for those eyeing lines in the sand for the market, representing the overall aggregate cost basis across investor categories.
Faith in June lows remains
With general consensus favoring a fresh drawdown, those who believed that Bitcoin’s latest macro bottom — the $17,600 reversal in June — would endure, were few and far between.
Among them was popular trader Crypto Kaleo, who argued that the market was already in the Wyckoff-style “accumulation phase” which follows the bottom.
As such, those calling for Q4 2022 to mirror the 2018 bear market bottom sequence would be disappointed.
“I’m seeing more 2018 bear market fractal comparisons being used for this range, and I’m really not a fan of the idea at all,” Kaleo commented:
In my opinion, we’ve already seen that major breakdown. We’re in the accumulation phase. The Mark Up will catch everyone off guard.
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Crypto Kaleo/ Twitter
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
