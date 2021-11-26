The financial markets are a sea of red on Friday as worries over a new coronavirus variant appears to have zapped risk appetite.
While bitcoin is trading 2% lower on the day near $57,800 at press time, the S&P 500 futures are nursing a 1.3% loss. The MSCI Asia-Pacific index has slipped 1.8%, and the commodities complex is bleeding, with oil down over 2% on both sides of the Atlantic. Meanwhile, anti-risk assets like the Japanese yen and U.S. Treasuries are gaining ground.
The classic risk-off action comes in the wake of reports of a new coronavirus variant detected in Botswana, South Africa, and Hong Kong, which may be vaccine-resistant. If these fears come true, many nations may have to reintroduce the economically painful lockdown restrictions.
“There’s a lot we don’t understand about this variant,” Richard Lessells, an infectious disease physician at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in Durban, South Africa, told multidisciplinary science journal Nature. “The mutation profile gives us concern, but now we need to do the work to understand the significance of this variant and what it means for the response to the pandemic.”
Bitcoin’s decline amid risk aversion in traditional markets suggests the cryptocurrency is yet to find acceptance as a safe haven.
More inflation?
Lockdowns, if any, would perhaps worsen supply chain disruptions, pushing inflation higher – a positive for bitcoin, given it is widely perceived as a store of value asset. According to JPMorgan, bitcoin’s October rally mainly resulted from the spike in inflation expectations and the cryptocurrency’s inflation hedge appeal.
That said, the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) is already at a three-decade high. A further rise in CPI may see the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) prioritize inflation control over growth by unwinding stimulus faster. That could lead to asset price deflation.
Bitcoin, which remains vulnerable to Fed tightening, fell sharply on Nov. 10 after the hotter-than-expected U.S. consumer price index bolstered fears of an early interest rate hike by the Fed.
Minutes from the Fed’s November meeting released on Wednesday shows that officials would be willing to raise interest rates sooner than expected.
The cryptocurrency was better bid on Thursday and appeared set to cross the resistance at $60,070. That would have confirmed a double bottom breakout on the 4-hour chart. However, renewed covid fears have played spoil-sport.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC price to provide opportunity to accumulate before Polygon rallies 30%
MATIC price is currently facing headwinds around $1.87, hinting at a formation of a swing high. Investors can expect Polygon to retrace 12% to $1.65 before kick-starting a 30% upswing to $2.13. A breakdown of the $1.52 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Bitcoin network surpasses PayPal in volume processed, eyes overtaking Mastercard next
The world’s oldest decentralized cryptocurrency network, Bitcoin has already surpassed PayPal in terms of volume processed by dollar value. According to a recent report, the BTC network processed nearly $500 billion per quarter this year.
Bank of Russia outlines major risks in crypto as annual digital asset trading volumes soar
Russia has recorded one of the highest cryptocurrency transaction volumes in the world. The country has become one of the top leaders in terms of visits to leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Money flows back into cryptos
BTC price sees an uptick, forming a bullish breakout towards $65,087. ETH price sees bulls preparing breakout towards $4,646. XRP price is stuck in a bearish triangle, but bulls are slowly but surely stepping up their game.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.