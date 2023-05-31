Bitcoin (BTC) ran into selling pressure early Wednesday after a top Federal Reserve (Fed) official said there is no compelling case to halt the liquidity tightening. The Fed's unrelenting tightening has roiled risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.
"I don't really see a compelling reason to pause," Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester told FT in an interview published on Wednesday. "I would see more of a compelling case for bringing the rates up and then holding for a while until you get less uncertain about where the economy is going," Mester added.
Bitcoin, a pure play on the dollar liquidity, fell by nearly 2% to $27,021 after Mester's comments were published, CoinDesk data shows.
Futures tied to Wall Street's tech-heavy index Nasdaq fell by 0.38%, hinting at a negative open on Wednesday. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against major fiat currencies, rose 0.27% to 104.40. Gold remained resilient, trading 0.2% higher at $1,962 per ounce.
The Fed has raised rates by 500 basis points to 5% since March 2022 to tame inflation. Mester's support for another rate hike and the higher-for-longer stance comes on the heels of hotter-than-expected inflation data and validates the recent hawkish repricing of interest rate expectations in the U.S.
Official data released last Friday showed the consumer spending in the U.S. increased more than expected in April even as the Fed's preferred inflation measure, the core PCE rose to 4.4% on a yearly basis in April from 4.2% in March. Per the Fed funds futures, traders no longer expect the Fed to cut rates this year and have fully priced in a 25 basis point rate hike for June.
Over the past seven months, traders consistently hoped that the Fed would pause its rate hikes in the first half of 2023 and resort to liquidity-boosting rate cuts in the second half. That's one of the significant reasons behind bitcoin's year-to-date gain of over 65%. The cryptocurrency clocked a 10-month high of $31,000 in April. The dollar index dropped by over 12% in the seven months to April.
Mester added that the debt ceiling deal removes a "big piece of uncertainty" from the U.S. economy.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC bulls recovery plan targets $30,000 as bears exhaust
BTC price action slows down, allowing bears to doubt their strength. As more time elapses, the chances of bulls taking over control of BTC become more likely. A spillover effect, should buyers make a comeback, would be noticeable in ETH and Ripple prices.
Cardano price turns bullish as ADA blockchain activity surpasses Ethereum development
Cardano price has started its recovery from the drop to $0.35 last Friday. The Ethereum-killer project is competing with the largest altcoin for dominance in market share. Both Cardano and Ethereum, however, have yielded losses for holders in the last 24 hours.
New SHIB investors bring deposits to the network but fail to trigger a rise in Shiba Inu price
Shiba Inu price is still facing consolidation after nearly a month of no major gains, and it seems like this might be the case for a while. Even though the network is observing bullish interest from new investors.
Binance exchange to let traders keep collateral in banks, details
Binance exchange has devised what could very well be the solution to counterparty risks associated with cryptocurrency trading. Based on a recent report, the world’s largest exchange by trading volume is considering a future where users can keep their trading collateral in banks instead of on crypto exchanges.
Bitcoin: BTC delays inevitable crash to $25,000
Bitcoin price is delaying a crash that has been brewing for roughly two weeks. A failure to push higher could result in a steep correction next week. The troubling macroeconomic conditions could be key in catalyzing and trigger a nosedive for BTC holders.