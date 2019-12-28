- Bitcoin finds support near $7000 handle on Friday.
- Bitcoin snaps four-day losing streak, continues to trade in-between key levels.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) closed the last four days of the week in the negative territory and edged lower toward the $7000 handle on Friday before finding support there and closing the day with modest gains. In the absence of significant market drivers, the BTC/USD pair extended its technical recovery and was last seen trading at $7285, adding 0.55% on a daily basis.
Technical outlook
After touching a fresh eight-day low of $7050 on Friday, Bitcoin gained $200 to close the day above the 20-day moving average (MA) at $7250. On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rebounded to 50 handle to suggest that the near-term bearish pressure is softening.
However, the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the October 26-December 18 drop is located at $7400 and the pair could have a difficult time breaking above that level. Additionally, a static resistance seems to have formed near $7600 ahead of $8000 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement October 26-December 18 drop). On the other hand, the 20-day MA could be seen as the initial support at $7180 ahead of $7000 (psychological level) and $6430 (December 18 low).
BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Strong resistance levels are hampering the bulls
BTC/USD is hovering around the $7,200-level as the bulls remained in control of the market in the early hours of Friday. The daily confluence detector shows that there is strong resistance on the upside.
Ripple's Price Forecast 2020: The glimpse of hope
Ripple (XRP) drab performance in 2019 leaves investors gasping for air and looking forward to a better 2020. The 2020 forecast places XRP/USD price above $0.30 with a chance of jumping above $1.0.
ETH/USD continues to move up after bouncing straight off the $125-level
ETH/USD crept up above the downward trending line this Friday. The Elliott Oscillator has had a red session following six straight green sessions.
BCH/USD climbs above the $190-level
BCH/USD went up from $185.10 to $187.75 this Thursday and has gone up further to $191.40 in the early hours of Friday. In the process, the price has crept above the triangle formation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.