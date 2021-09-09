Bitcoin (BTC) is stuck in a tight range as sellers take a breather from this week’s sell-off. The cryptocurrency is oversold on intraday charts, which could encourage buyers to step in, albeit limited towards the $50,000 resistance level.
BTC was trading around $46,200 at press time and is down 6% over the past week.
The relative strength index (RSI) is oversold on the four-hour chart, which typically precedes a price bounce.
However, the RSI is neutral on the daily and weekly chart, suggesting a period of consolidation between $42,000 support and $50,000 resistance could persist.
Upside momentum has slowed over the past month, although buyers are defending support around the 200-day moving average at $46,000.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
