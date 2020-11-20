Bitcoin price surges above $18,700 and may hit new all-time highs over the weekend

- Bitcoin price gained traction after a two-day consolidation phase.
- BTC is trading above $18,700, up more than 3% on Friday, November 20.
After touching its highest level since December 2017 at $18,488 on Wednesday, November 18, Bitcoin staged a technical correction and stayed relatively quiet around $18,000 in the second half of the week. However, the pioneer cryptocurrency met a fresh buying interest in the last few hours and renewed its multi-year top at $18,838. As of writing, BTC was trading at $18,700, gaining 3.5% on a daily basis.
Bitcoin price stays within a touching distance of a new all-time high
With the recent upswing, Bitcoin came ever closer to the all-time high of $19,891 that was set on December 17, 2017. On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is floating in the extreme overbought territory near 85. The previous two times the RSI hit that level, the price moved sideways for about a week and a similar action could be seen.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
In the meantime, the sentiment surrounding Bitcoin remains upbeat. Commenting on Bitcoin's performance this year, Thomas Lee, Managing Partner and the Head of Research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, said that they have witnessed a substantial increase in institutional engagement in 2020.
"In 2021, I think Bitcoin could be the year of the fireworks," Lee added ."If people are interested, they should realize the best is probably yet to come," said Lee.
On a similar note, Rick Rieder, BlackRock CIO of Fixed Income, told CNBC's Squawk Box that he thinks Bitcoin is here to stay. Rieder further noted that he doesn't yet hold any BTC's in his corporate portfolios but added that he thinks it's a "durable mechanism" that could take the place of gold to a large extent.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
