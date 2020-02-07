Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Path of $10,000 is clear, will BTC/USD finally cross it?

  • BTC/USD went up from $8,325.16 to $9,377.95 this Thursday.
  • The daily confluence detector shows no strong resistance levels on the upside.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

BTC/USD re-entered the $9,000 zone this Thursday as the bulls were able to the price from $8,325.16 to $9,377.95. Currently, the price has gone up further to $9,782.30. The daily confluence detector shows a complete lack of resistance levels on the upside, so the price is expected to rise even more. On the downside, there is a single healthy support level at $9,580. This support level has the one-day Pivot Point, Previous Month High and Previous Week High.
 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

