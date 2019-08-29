Bitcoin price prediction: Path back to $10,000-level hampered by three healthy resistance levels

- BTC/USD is currently priced at $9,685 following a drop below the $10,000-level.
- Daily confluence detector shows resistance levels at $9,750, $9,800 and $10,075.
BTC/USD fell from $10,175 to $9,685 following a heavily Thursday. Currently, it is still trending at around $9,685. The daily confluence detector shows that getting back into the $10,000-zone will require the bulls to negotiate two resistance levels at $9,750 and $9,800. Over the last few days, BTC/USD has continuously flirted with going below the $10,000 range, but the bulls always managed to check the price.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
$9,500 support has the 4-hour previous high and previous week low, while $9,800 has the 4-hour Bollinger band lower curve and 1-week pivot point support 1. The strongest support level is at $10,075, which has the 1-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and the 10-day simple moving average (SMA 10) curve.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
