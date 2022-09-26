- Bitcoin price has been consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle setup for a week with no discernable directional bias.
- Investors should be prepared for a breakdown of this setup followed by a sweep of the June 18 swing low at $17,593 before bulls step in.
- A daily candlestick close below $17,593, however, without a quick recovery will trigger a bearish outlook for BTC.
Bitcoin price has been devoid of volatility for the last week and has been in a tight consolidation without directional bias whatsoever. This range bound move has formed a triangle pattern which could break either way.
Going forward, investors can expect more volatility when the New York stock market opens that could potentially disrupt the ongoing consolidation.
Bitcoin price decides between sell and buy-stop liquidity
Bitcoin price has set up roughly three higher lows and two lower highs since September 19. Connecting these swing points using trend lines results in a symmetrical triangle setup. This technical formation has no directional bias but forecasts a 7% move when it eventually does breakout. This is obtained by measuring the widest part of the triangle and extrapolating it from the breakout point either higher or lower.
What is possible, judging from the price action, is that the triangle will break down first but that this move will quickly reverse as market makers sweep the sell-stops resting below the June 18 swing low at $17,593. The subsequent U-turn will then take price higher and see it move up through the triangle and eventually breakout of the topside. Interestingly, the bearish breakout target for the triangle is at $17,328, which is where the sell-stops market makers are hunting are present.
If, in this scenario, the liquidity run sweeps the said level and recovers above $17,593, it will signal that buyers are back in control and potentially announce a reversal.
The most significant level that BTC needs to overcome is the August month’s lowest point at $19,508. Once penetrated it will then also have to flip this into a support level. This development will push Bitcoin price toward the symmetrical triangle’s bullish target at $20,520, constituting a 16% run-up from the low of the bearish fake move at $17,593.
In case of a massive surge in bullish momentum, Bitcoin price could extend its rally to the 200-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $23,473. This level is a significant hurdle, so a local top could form here but investors should consider a bullish squeeze to the $25,200 level.
BTC/USD 8-hour chart
Although Bitcoin price does not provide clear indications of its next move, a clear breakdown and subsequent flipping of the range low at $17,593 level into a resistance level will extinguish any chances of a reversal and bullish recovery move. This could potentially see BTC then crash to the next support level at $15,550.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price could trap impatient investors before triggering an explosive move to $0.505
Cardano price shows a consolidation below a stable support level and has yet to reveal a directional bias. The ongoing range tightening will likely resolve as the US markets head to a fresh start this week.
LUNA Classic price hints at a 25% crash as Do Kwon under Red Notice from Interpol
LUNA Classic price reveals a bearish outlook that could unfold over the course of this week. A minor run-up seems plausible, but it is just a move to squeeze the bulls. Therefore, market participants should be ready for a quick reversal.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Assessing the possibility of a post-Merge rally
Ethereum price trades at $1,323 on Sunday, several days after sliding to $1,200. It was a surprise that the largest smart contracts token would give up most of its gains during and after the much-publicized Merge. On-chain data shows a significant reduction in the Ethereum Supply.
Why Chainlink price could lose momentum at $8.00
Chainlink price is among the few crypto assets in the green on Sunday. The smart contacts’ price feed oracle token defied the bear market this week to post 23.7% gains. As discussed earlier in the week, the V-shaped pattern matured at LINK brushed shoulders with $8.00.
Bitcoin makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price takes the first step to recovery but needs solid confirmation that will arrive after a flip of the $19,539 level into a support floor. After a successful flip, investors could expect a move up to an intermediate hurdle at $20,737.