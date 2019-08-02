Bitcoin price prediction: Can the bulls sustain their momentum and carry BTC/USD back into the $10,500-zone?

- BTC/USD is currently trading for $10,400 following three straight bullish days.
- The daily confluence detector shows only one healthy resistance level at $10,675.
BTC/USD is on track for having a fourth bullish day in a row. This Thursday, the bulls took the price up from $10,091.60 to $10,410. Currently, the price has dipped a tiny bit and is trading for $10,400. The daily confluence detector shows the presence of one healthy resistance level at $10,675. This indicates that if the bulls can sustain their momentum, the price will re-enter the $10,500 zone.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
The $10,675 resistance level has the 1-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. On the downside, there are four extremely strong support levels at $10,275, $10,115, $10,075 and $10,000. The $10,275 level has 1-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, while the $10,115 level sees the confluence of the 1-day 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and the 1-day Bollinger band middle curve.
The $10,075 is the most robust support level, which has the 1-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and the 10-day simple moving average (SMA 10) curve. The second strongest support level is at $10,000, which has the 1-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and the 1-day pivot point support 1.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
