Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD retreats back inside the range – Confluence Detector

- BTC/USD reversed Monday's gains, returned to the critical support of $7,300
- The the coin may have entered a consolidation phase.
BTC/USD made another failed attempt to settle above $7,600 on Monday. The first digital coin touched $7,654 before retreating to $7,357 by the time of writing. Bitcoin is down 1.6% on a day-to-day basis and unchanged since the beginning of the day. Bitcoin's average daily trading volume exceeded $18 billion against $14 billion on Monday, while the market share settled at 66.9%
Bitcoin confluence levels
Looking technically, strong barriers are clustered both above and below the current price. It means the coin may be vulnerable to range-bound trading in the short run. Let’s have a closer look at the technical levels that may serve as resistance and support areas for the coin.
Resistance levels
$7,450 - 38.2% Fibo retracement daily, the middle lines of 1-hour and daily Bollinger Bands, SMA10 (Simple Moving Average) daily.
$7,500 - 61.8% Fibo retracement daily and weekly, the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band.
$7,900 - 161.8% Fibo projection daily, Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 1
Support levels
$7,300 - the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band, 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly and monthly
$7,200 - Pivot Point 1-week Support 1, Pivot Point 1-day Support 1
$7,080 - the lowest level of the previous week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
