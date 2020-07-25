- BTC/USD retreated from the intraday high as bears got the upper hand.
- The intraday RSI implies that further correction is possible.
Bitcoin (BTC) tested area above $9,600 during early Asian hours before retreating to $9,580 by press time. The first digital asset has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Saturday, while some major altcoins were on the move. As a result, Bitcoin’s market dominance index dropped to 61%, while its market capitalization is registered at $176 billion. Currently, BTC/USD is moving within a short-term bearish trend, the volatility is low.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
On the intraday charts, BTC/USD is along the upside-looking the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band. The price dipped to $9,570 and tested 50-hour SMA, but managed to partially regain the ground. Considering that the intraday RSI has already reversed to the downside, the price may resume the bearish correction with the next focus on $9,500 reinforced by 100-hour SMA and $9,350 (50-day SMA and 200-hour SMA).
Bitcoin confluence levels
There are several important technical barriers clustered above and below the current price, which means BTC/USD may spend some time in a range, before the further direction is clarified. Let’s have a closer look at the support and resistance levels.
Resistance levels
$9,600 — the upper line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band, the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band, 61.8% Fibo retracement daily, 38.2% Fibo retracement daily, 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly
$9,800 — 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly, Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 2
$10,000 — Pivot Point 1-month Resistance 1
Support levels
$9,500 — 1-hour SMA200, 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly
$9,350 — 61.8% Fibo retracement weekly, the lower line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band, 1-hour SMA200, 4-hour SMA50
$9,000 — the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band
BTC/USD, 1-day
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD trying to use Ethereum’s momentum to climb above $10,000
We all know Bitcoin has been trading sideways for the past three months. Ethereum was stronger but also trading sideways until a few days ago when bulls managed to create a massive breakout above $250. Bitcoin also had a decent breakout, however, the most important resistance level at $10,000 remains untouched.
ETH/USD shoots through $280 and it's eying up $288, the 2020-high
Ethereum just broke $280, a psychological resistance level, and the high set on July 23. Bulls are currently still pushing ETH trying to get close to that $288 barrier set back in February.
TRX/USD on a spiral to $0.01750
Tron price has been consistently trimming gains on Friday. The breakdown comes after the crypto snapped its July winning streak on hitting a wall at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level taken between the last swing high of $0.02686 to a swing low of $0.0073.
XTZ/USD loses 2% in a matter of minutes, tests $3.00
Tezos (XTZ) hit the intraday high at $3.23 and retreated to the psychological of $3.00. The coin has lost over 2% in a matter of minutes, but the bullish momentum slowed down on approach to the strong support reinforced by 200-hour SMA.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.