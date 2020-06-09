Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD facing a lot of resistance towards $10,000

- BTC/USD continues trading sideways currently at $9,722 after another significant rejection from $9,870.
- There are numerous resistance points toward $10,000.
Bitcoin has defended the daily 12-EMA on June 9 again, which means the digital asset has defended the support level seven days in a row. BTC/USD is still flat and trading sideways but has seen a volatile move on June 9, peaking at around $9,870 before quickly dropping to $9,500 and even $9,300 on some exchanges.
Bitcoin has recovered and continues trading sideways. Bulls are looking at $9,760 resistance level where the daily Fibonacci 38.2% and the upper Bollinger Band on the 15-minutes chart are converging. There is also a resistance point closeby between $9,760 and $9,777 where the upper Bollinger Band on the hourly currently stands.
The area between $9,760 and $9,827 seems to be full of resistance levels but Bitcoin is also enjoying strong support levels.
Right below the current price of $9,726, there is a huge area of support until $9,709 where many indicators are converging. We have the middle Bollinger Band, the SMA10 and the previous low on the 15-minute chart. The SMA 5 on the hourly, the SMA 5 on the 4-hour and the SMA10 on the daily. There is also the SMA100 on the 15-minute chart, the middle Bollinger band on the hourly chart, the Fibonacci 61.8% on the daily and the Fibonacci 38.2% on the weekly, all converging in the same area of support.
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacent price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Learn more about Technical Confluence
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $243.7 and continues to consolidate below the critical level of $250. A consolidation below a significant resistance level is always bad news.
ADA/USD sets the stage for another bullish assault
Cardano (ADA) hit the recent recovery high at $0.0903 on June 4 and has been on retreat ever since. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.0816, down over 4% in the recent 24 hours.
ETH is profitable for over two thirds of EOA holders
Ethereum's ETH is changing hands at $243.00 at the time of writing. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday amid depressed trading activity across the board.
BCH/USD prints an engulfing bullish candle, outperforming Bitcoin
Bitcoin Cash is flying the bullish flag pattern high in the vast cryptocurrency universe following a breakout above a descending trendline.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up
After a head-spinning volatility at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD settled above $9,600 with minor gains on a week-on-week basis. A shall Doji candle on a weekly chart is an alarming signal that the bulls are exhausted by uncertainty and large price swings.