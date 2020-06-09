Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD facing a lot of resistance towards $10,000

BTC/USD continues trading sideways currently at $9,722 after another significant rejection from $9,870.

There are numerous resistance points toward $10,000.

Bitcoin has defended the daily 12-EMA on June 9 again, which means the digital asset has defended the support level seven days in a row. BTC/USD is still flat and trading sideways but has seen a volatile move on June 9, peaking at around $9,870 before quickly dropping to $9,500 and even $9,300 on some exchanges.

Bitcoin has recovered and continues trading sideways. Bulls are looking at $9,760 resistance level where the daily Fibonacci 38.2% and the upper Bollinger Band on the 15-minutes chart are converging. There is also a resistance point closeby between $9,760 and $9,777 where the upper Bollinger Band on the hourly currently stands.

The area between $9,760 and $9,827 seems to be full of resistance levels but Bitcoin is also enjoying strong support levels.

Right below the current price of $9,726, there is a huge area of support until $9,709 where many indicators are converging. We have the middle Bollinger Band, the SMA10 and the previous low on the 15-minute chart. The SMA 5 on the hourly, the SMA 5 on the 4-hour and the SMA10 on the daily. There is also the SMA100 on the 15-minute chart, the middle Bollinger band on the hourly chart, the Fibonacci 61.8% on the daily and the Fibonacci 38.2% on the weekly, all converging in the same area of support.

