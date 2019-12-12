Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD faces one prominent resistance in the journey to $8,000

- Bitcoin recovers slightly after testing $7050 support.
- The risk of dropping towards $6,000 has increased massively after Bitcoin slashed $7,200 support.
Bitcoin approached the support at $7,000 in a renewed downward momentum. The support expected at $7,200 failed to hold once again. However, a shallow recovery has pulled BTC above $7,100 and is dancing at $7,1450.
The cryptocurrency live rates show Bitcoin trading 0.72% lower on the day. The current trend is strongly bearish but volatility levels have remained low.
Bitcoin confluence levels
The confluence tool places the initial resistance at $7,189 as highlighted by the Bollinger Band 15-minutes middle, SMA 10 15-mins, previous high 15-mins, previous high 1-hour, Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, SMA ten 1-hour and the pivot point one-week support one among other indicators.
If the bulls manage to reclaim the lost ground above $7,200, further movement north will face a medium-strong resistance at $7,263. The indicators converging here include the SMA 50 1-hour, SMA 200 15-mins. Fibo 23.6% one-week and the Bollinger Band 1-hour upper.
The most prominent resistance is the zone at $7,412 and is home to the SMA 100 4-hour, pivot point one-day resistance three, BB one-day middle, SMA 100 1-hour, SMA ten one-day and the SMA 200 1-hour.
When support areas are considered, Bitcoin is in grave danger of sinking towards $6,000. To avert the potential drop, the bulls must ensure that they defend $7,000 support and focus on $8,000. Subtle support can be seen at $70,40, $6,817 and $6,594.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
