- BTC/USD is consolidating losses mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day.
- The critical resistance is seen on approach to $10,100.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been range-bound on Friday. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,470, down 1.5% on a day-on-day basis and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Meanwhile, The Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Capital Peter Schiff believes that Bitcoin cannot be considered a safe-haven asset as it failed to recover amid risk-aversion on the global markets.
Bitcoin confluence levels
There are strong technical levels located on both sides of the current price. It means that the coin may continue to move sideways in the short-term; however, a strong catalyst into the end of the week may push the price out of the range and create a strong trend.
Let’s have a closer look at the barriers that might influence Bitcoin’s movements in the short run.
Resistance levels
$9,700 - SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour, SMA200 15-min, Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 1.
$10,100 - SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) daily, SMA40 4-hour, SMA200 1-hour, 23.6% Fibo retracement monthly.
$10,550 - 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly, SMA50 daily
Support levels
$9,400 - the lower lines of 1-hour and 1-day Bollinger Bands, 23.6% Fibo retracement daily;
$9,100 - the lowest level of the previous month;
$8,600 - Pivot Point 1-week Support 3;
$8,400 - Pivot Point 1-month Support 1.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD consolidates losses, waiting for catalysts - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) has been range-bound on Friday. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,470, down 1.5% on a day-on-day basis and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Monero mining virus eradicated from 850,000 devices by French police
The French police cybercrime unit has recently discovered and neutralized a virus, dubbed “Retadup,” that secretly infected over 850,000 devices worldwide. It was used to mine Monero (XMR), which focuses on privacy and anonymity.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD continues freefall as it approaches critical $264.50 support level
BCH/USD is on the course of having four straight bearish days in a row. So far this Friday, BCH/USD has gone down from $280.40 to $274.50. In the last four days, the price fell from $310.65 to $274.50.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins vulnerable to new losses
The cryptocurrency market is range-bound mostly with a bearish bias as Bitcoin and all major altcoins are consolidating losses incurred during the previous days. The total market capitalization decreased to $245 billion from $249 billion this time on Thursday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...