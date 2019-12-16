John Isige John Isige
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD bulls hibernate pre-holiday as $8,000 fades away into the distance

  • Bitcoin bulls lose interest pre-Christmas, leaving just enough power to defend $7,000 support.
  • The upside is laced with one hurdle after the other, pushing $8,000 into the distance.

Bitcoin drab action pre-holiday suggests that little to no action should be expected before December 31. Bulls are taking the back stage or hanging somewhere in the sidelines, choosing to watch the action. The bullish energy left is just strong enough to sustain the price above $7,000. In retrospect, the danger and risk of retesting $6,500 or $6,000 still hovers unbothered by the investors’ expectations.

The confluence detector tool shows that the light at the end of tunnel, making $8,000 achievable before the end of the years is fading. The hope of seeing Bitcoin above $8,000 is now a pipe dream. However, if the bulls can manage to clear the initial resistance at $7,097 highlighted by SMA 5 4-hour, SMA 200 15-minutes, previous high 4-hour and the 38.2% Fibo.

Further up, more resistance will be encountered at $7,717 where the Bollinger Band 1-hour upper, BB 4-hour middle and SMA 100 1-hour converge. Other key zones pressing down on Bitcoin include $7,244, $7,3218, $7,758 and $7,905.

Glancing lower, Bitcoin is as safe as the bulls can defend $7,024 support. Calling this region home is the BB 1-day lower, pivot point one week support one, previous low one-day and pivot point one-day support one. There is exists other weak support areas at $6,951, $6,804 and $6,583.

fxsoriginal

 

Bitcoin remained under pressure during the entire weekend. The attempts made to stay above $7,200 support failed, leaving to the path of least resist ace to be below $7,000. Bitcoin's immediate upside is limited by the 50 SMA on the 2H chart.

Ethereum is largely unchanged compared to the levels towards the end of last week. The pressure oozing from the bears continued across the weekend session. Besides action beyond $145 remained limited.

Ripple has ignited the bearish momentum breaking the weekend-long support at $0.2160. The losses come after an attempt to break out from the descending channel resistance failed.

The research firm in charge of developing Cardano, a major cryptocurrency, IOHK was delighted to announce the fantastic performance of the newly launched testnet.

On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.

