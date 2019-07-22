- BTC/USD consolidates in the middle of $10,000-$11,000 range.
- The strong resistance awaits BTC bulls on approach to $11,450.
Bitcoin (BTС) is changing hands marginally below $10,500. The first digital coin has lost over 1% since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged from this time on Sunday. The price attempted to break above $11,000 on the weekend, but the momentum proved to be unsustainable as of yet.
Bitcoin confluence levels
The Bitcoin (BTC) price is sidelined at this stage; however, the path to the North seems to be more difficult due to the strong resistance area located right above the current price.
Let's have a closer look at the barriers that might influence Bitcoin's movements in the short run.
Resistance levels
$10,600 - the resistance area goes up to $10,750, it includes the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band and the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band, 61.8% Fibo retracement weekly, 61.8% Fibo retracement daily.
$11,100 - the upper line of 4-hour Bollinger Band;
$11,450 - 23.6% Fibo retracement monthly
Support levels
$10,400 - the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band, SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 4-hour, SMA100 1-hour;
$10,000 - psychological level, 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly
$9,650 - 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly;
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
