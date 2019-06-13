Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bulls are gunning for $6000 and beyond – confluence detector
- Bitcoin is trading in the green late on Thursday, up some 0.9%.
- BTC/USD upside is being capped at present by some strong supply seen around $8100-300 range.
Bitcoin price on Thursday has continued to move within consolidation mode, trading with minor gains of 0.90%. BTC/USD daily price action remains within a narrow range for the standards of Bitcoin, a range low of $7500 to a high of $8200, seen over the last going on 8 sessions.
BTC/USD bulls must break down the big supply zone seen at $8100-300 range, to move to greater heights. The next area of interest would be a retest of the $9000 price territory, a short-lived moment last seen on 30th May.
In terms of key technical levels via the daily confluence detector to be aware of, to the upside; $8198.47, monthly 23.6% Fibonacci, $8283.29, weekly 61.8% Fibonacci. To the downside; $8113.65, daily 38.2% Fibonacci, $7944.00, daily pivot point support.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.