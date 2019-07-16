Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bears chopping off chunks of gains – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin does not have as many strong support areas as there as resistance zones.
- Continued downward movements could see Bitcoin retesting $9,913 support.
Bitcoin staged a recovery from the support formed slightly above $9,800 yesterday. The uptrend continued to break barriers to the upside, finally jumping above $11,000. Lack of enough buying power with increasing selling pressure pushed Bitcoin right back. Various key support levels have caved in including $10,800 - $10,600 as well as $10,400.
Trading at $10,462, the confluence detector places the initial resistance at $10,500. Correction above this level will remain largely undeterred until BTC/USD hits the next key hurdle at $10,617 (seller congestion zone). A couple of indicator form this confluence: Previous Low 4-h and the 38.2% Fib retracement level 1-D. Other key resistance zones rest at $10,734, $10,793 and $10,852.
Also Read: Binance South Korea is a possibility: CEO Changpeng Zhao confirms
On the flip side, Bitcoin does not have as many strong support areas (buyer congestion zones) as there as resistance zones (seller congestion areas). The initial weak support is seen at $10,324 highlighted by the 61.8% Fib level –D. The next support target is at $10,141 while the strongest support area is seen at $9,913 and $9,796.
Therefore, it is vital that that bulls keep the price above $10,500 and even push towards $11,000. Otherwise, downward movements could see Bitcoin retesting $9,913 support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bears chopping off chunks of gains – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin staged a recovery from the support formed slightly above $9,800 yesterday. The uptrend continued to break barriers to the upside, finally jumping above $11,000. Lack of enough buying power with increasing selling pressure pushed Bitcoin right back.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD bulls stop short of $0.32, the sell-off resumed
Ripple's XRP slipped below $0.31 handle, but further upside looks limited. The third largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $13.4 billion, has gained 1.2% in recent 24 hours; however, it is still down over 20% on a week-on-week basis.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD recovery blocked by $230 handle
Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $24.4 billion, has recovered about 3% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $227.50 by the time of writing.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD still range-bound
Litecoin is dancing in the red just like the other major cryptocurrencies. Having opened the session on Tuesday at $90.40, the digital asset’s value ascended to highs at $91.79 before retracing to the current market value of $89.80.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls get ready for a major assault
The cryptocurrency market has been pretty volatile this week. Bitcoin stayed in the green zone despite wild price gyrations, while major altcoins are nursing double-digit losses on a week-on-week basis.