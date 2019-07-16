- A company with the name Binance LLC has already been registered in South Korea.
- Binance has advertised for a compliance officer for South Korea.
Malta-based Binance cryptocurrency exchange is likely to open a cryptocurrency exchange in South Korea. According to CoinDesk which cited a local news outlet Block In Press, the CEO of Binance Changpeng Zhao (CZ) confirmed the claims saying (via translation) that the company is “working with local partners, but we do not know the details.”
Another report by CoinDesk Korea says that a company with the name Binance LLC has already been registered in South Korea. The director of the company is Jiho Kang of BXB Inc., a company that issues a Korean won-backed stablecoin.
Also Read: Ripple market update: XRP/USD falling wedge pattern breakout spotted
Moreover, a representative of Binance told Block In Press that “We have been in discussions with BXB, but there is no specific decision.” Further confirming that Binance South Korea could be in the offing is that Binance has advertised for a compliance officer for South Korea. The advertisement states:
“We are seeking a Compliance Officer to support our expansion into all global frontiers, including KYC, Client Onboarding and AML/CFT. The role is based in Seoul, South Korea.”
The candidate being sort for should have among other qualities:
“Good knowledge on provisions of local laws, directives, regulations and otherwise standards applicable to subject persons and knowledge of upcoming regulation of virtual currency policies is a strong plus.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bears chopping off chunks of gains – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin staged a recovery from the support formed slightly above $9,800 yesterday. The uptrend continued to break barriers to the upside, finally jumping above $11,000. Lack of enough buying power with increasing selling pressure pushed Bitcoin right back.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD bulls stop short of $0.32, the sell-off resumed
Ripple's XRP slipped below $0.31 handle, but further upside looks limited. The third largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $13.4 billion, has gained 1.2% in recent 24 hours; however, it is still down over 20% on a week-on-week basis.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD recovery blocked by $230 handle
Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $24.4 billion, has recovered about 3% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $227.50 by the time of writing.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD still range-bound
Litecoin is dancing in the red just like the other major cryptocurrencies. Having opened the session on Tuesday at $90.40, the digital asset’s value ascended to highs at $91.79 before retracing to the current market value of $89.80.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls get ready for a major assault
The cryptocurrency market has been pretty volatile this week. Bitcoin stayed in the green zone despite wild price gyrations, while major altcoins are nursing double-digit losses on a week-on-week basis.