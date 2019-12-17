Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD $7,000-level crumbles as price sinks - Confluence Detector

The price is capped by strong resistance levels on the upside.

On the downside, healthy support is at $6,750.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

BTC/USD has had a heavily bearish Monday, wherein its price fell from $7,114.35 to $6,887. The path back into the $7,000-zone is hindered by several strong resistance levels.

The resistance levels lie at $6,900, $6,945, $7,010, $7,090 and $7,100. $6,900 has the 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, daily Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and four-hour Bollinger Band lower curve. $6,945 has the daily Bollinger Band lower curve and daily Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. $7,010 has the five-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 5), while $7,090 has the Previous Week low. Lastly, $7,100 has the SMA 5 and the four-hour Bollinger Band middle curve.

The $6,750 support level has the one-week Pivot Point support-two.

