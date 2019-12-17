Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD $7,000-level crumbles as price sinks - Confluence Detector

- The price is capped by strong resistance levels on the upside.
- On the downside, healthy support is at $6,750.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
BTC/USD has had a heavily bearish Monday, wherein its price fell from $7,114.35 to $6,887. The path back into the $7,000-zone is hindered by several strong resistance levels.
The resistance levels lie at $6,900, $6,945, $7,010, $7,090 and $7,100. $6,900 has the 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, daily Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and four-hour Bollinger Band lower curve. $6,945 has the daily Bollinger Band lower curve and daily Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. $7,010 has the five-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 5), while $7,090 has the Previous Week low. Lastly, $7,100 has the SMA 5 and the four-hour Bollinger Band middle curve.
The $6,750 support level has the one-week Pivot Point support-two.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD $7,000-level crumbles as price sinks
BTC/USD has had a heavily bearish Monday, wherein its price fell from $7,114.35 to $6,887. The path back into the $7,000-zone is hindered by several strong resistance levels. The resistance levels lie at $6,900, $6,945, $7,010, $7,090 and $7,100.
Ripple Technical Analysis: A key level is still in tact for XRP/USD
XRP/USD has dropped 5.24% on Monday as all major cryptos were hit. The key level of 0.200 managed to hold has some of the other coins made lower low waves. The volume of the sell off was not too ...
Cardano to join Microsoft and LinkedIn as McCann’s client
The Cardano Foundation, an organization that manages the development of Cardano, is focusing on strengthening the image of its blockchain project.
Bitcoin devastatingly slides under $7,000, Ethereum and Ripple bleed
The carnage in the cryptocurrency market continues even as we enter the third week of Dec. The almost certain end-year rally appears to sleep through the bulls' fingers unapologetically.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.