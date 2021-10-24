Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC set to retest $56,000

- Bitcoin price is heading lower following a break below a critical support trend line.
- The leading cryptocurrency is now exposed to a downside target of $56,568.
- The BTC IOMAP model suggests that the bellwether cryptocurrency is unlikely to drop below $56,000.
Bitcoin price has continued to trend lower following its all-time high on October 20. The leading cryptocurrency could slide further toward $56,000 to retest critical support levels after investors engaged in profit-taking.
Bitcoin price exposes risk of 7% decline
Bitcoin price fell below a crucial support trend line on October 22, exposing BTC to further downside risk. The bellwether cryptocurrency sliced through the lower boundary of the prevailing ascending parallel channel pattern and could now be headed to test key support levels.
If selling pressure rises, Bitcoin price will discover immediate support at the 100 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $59,452 before sliding lower toward the bearish target given by the governing technical pattern at $56,568 coinciding with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. This level should act as a substantial foothold, as the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) printed a support line, indicating considerable strength of the line of defense.
BTC/USDT 4-hour chart
The IntotheBlock’s In/Out of Money Around Price (IOMAP) model also suggests that Bitcoin price is likely to hold above $56,000, with the largest cluster of addresses, totaling 1.26 million purchased 652,680 BTC, an average price of $56,079.
BTC IOMAP
On the flip side, if a spike in buy orders emerges, Bitcoin price will face resistance at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $61,188. An additional headwind will appear at the $62,442, where the 21 and 50 four-hour SMAs converge.
The downside trend line of the parallel channel at $63,057 will also act as an obstacle for Bitcoin price if the bulls manage to control the markets to enable BTC to resume its uptrend. Until the leading cryptocurrency is able to escape above this level, it may continue to consolidate until additional directional bias is revealed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto bulls unfazed by flash crash
Bitcoin price action initially shakes off strong selling pressure, finds buyers at support, then resumes some selling pressure. Ethereum price action mixed post-all-time high rejection. XRP price awaits its own bullish breakout and an opportunity to outperform its peers.
MATIC price ready for new all-time highs as $188 million flow into Polygon
The total number of transactions on Polygon network dropped nearly 15% due to a rise in transaction fees over the past week. This hasn’t negatively impacted the network as the number of unique daily active users remained stable.
AVAX price offers a bullish opportunity before Avalanche hits new all-time highs
Avalanche (AVAX) price has seen a bullish outbreak on Thursday after it broke out above – and then retested – the red descending trend line at $61.62. With even more buyers and bulls coming in, expect a run towards new all-time highs at $81.
XLM price building base for bullish breakout
Stellar bulls are in the last phase of completing a bullish triangle. As XLM price is getting squeezed against the base ($0.40), expect a quick breakout of 12%. After taking a breather, expect another 10% of profits to follow.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.