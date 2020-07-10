Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bill Miller says BTC/USD will reach $300,000 in the near future

- Bill Miller, chairman and chief investment officer of Miller Value Partners thinks Bitcoin could hit $300,000.
- BTC/USD is currently trading at $9,200.
Bitcoin has been trading sideways for the past two months and a half between $9,000 and $10,000. Buyers attempted to crack $10,000 several times but got rejected heavily even though the sentiment was quite positive after a significant recovery from the crash on March 12.
Bill Miller has been buying Bitcoin since it was worth $300
According to Bill Miller, Bitcoin can rise to $300,000 eventually. Miller says he has been buying Bitcoin since 2013 when it was worth only $200 and $300. After the collapse of Mt.Gox, Miller kept buying Bitcoin and supposedly has a lot of coins at an average price of $300.
Miller believes that if Bitcoin can become a currency or a real payment system used for everyday transactions, it could easily get a massive boost in value. Additionally, the decentralized nature of Bitcoin and other features would also play important roles in its price development.
When it comes to risk/reward ratio, Miller states that Bitcoin still offers a great ratio and that everyone should allocate 1-2% of their portfolio to Bitcoin.
BTC/USD daily chart
War for dominance hit the bedrock of the market
The cryptocurrency market reaches the end of the week with widespread declines in the crypto market. The week has been dominated by a boiling Altcoin segment that has set very significant rises.
BCH/USD in retreat after gaining 7% in a matter of minutes
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is still in a red zone on a day-to-day basis; however, the coin recovered strongly from the intraday low of $232.60 and hit $240.00 in a matter of minutes. At the time of writing, BCH/USD is changing hands at $237.00.
ADA/USD extends the decline, $0.1000 at risk
Cardano (ADA) extended the decline and hit $0.1102 on Friday. The coin has lost 20% from the peak of $0.1386 reached on July 8. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.1120, down 9% in the recent 24 hours.
ETH/USD volatility ousted as DeFi skyrockets to $2 billion
Ethereum alongside the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin are dealing with a peculiar situation characterized by low trading volume, poor investor interest as well as the lack of catalysts.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.