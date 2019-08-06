Bitcoin price prediction: Bears dominate Tuesday following a heavily bullish Monday

- BTC/USD has gone down from $11,810 to $11,657 in the early hours of Tuesday.
- Daily confluence detector shows only one prominent resistance level of note.
BTC/USD has had a bearish start to Tuesday, as the price fell from $11,810 to $11,657 in the early hours of Tuesday. This follows a heavily bullish Monday, wherein the price went up from $10,980 to $11,815. The hourly price breakdown shows that price went up to $11,884.50 when the bears stepped in and took the price down to $11,730. The bulls re-entered the fray and took the price up to $11,809 before the bears checked it to $11,654.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
The daily confluence detector shows two healthy support levels at $11,590 and $11,630. $11,590 has the 1-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, while $11,630 has the 1-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level. On the upside, the only resistance level of note is at $11,665, which has 1-week pivot point resistance 2 and 15-min previous low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
