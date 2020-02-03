Bitcoin (BTC) will likely benefit from a sharp drop in Asian stock markets due to coronavirus, cryptocurrency analysts believe.
Cryptocurrency market daily overview. Source: Coin360
Stock markets begin “very volatile week”
Data from Coin360 and Cointelegraph Markets showed BTC/USD already making swift gains on Feb. 3, spiking to highs of $9,580 overnight before a slight correction to $9,380.
At the same time, the Shanghai Composite Index, or SSE, opened down almost 8%, as fears over the economic impact of coronavirus continue to heighten.
Authorities have fielded criticism for their handling of the outbreak, with China’s central bank injecting a huge lump sum of capital — 1.2 trillion yuan ($170.9 billion) — into the local market.
Bitcoin 1-day price chart. Source: Coin360
Bitcoin’s 24-hour gains remained flat at press time on Monday, but anticipation remains high on the back of monthly gains nearing 35%.
“A very volatile week has started for the equity markets,” Cointelegraph Markets analyst Michaël van de Poppe summarized in his most recent Twitter post. He added that he expected the impact to increase when European markets opened several hours later.
As Cointelegraph reported, most analysts have mixed opinions over the extent to which coronavirus is “helping” or “hindering” Bitcoin price action.
For trading personality Tone Vays, while Bitcoin certainly gained in some way from the resulting economic turmoil, any serious escalation would likely produce the opposite effect.
Others were more upbeat.
“As trust in global institutions and markets continues to deteriorate, we will see highly mobile digital assets like Bitcoin explode in value,” Jehan Chu, managing partner at blockchain investment firm Kenetic Capital, told Bloomberg on Monday.
Even prior to recent events, Bitcoin was exhibiting bullish signals — technical fundamentals continued to set new records, and institutional interest in products such as Bitcoin futures was more palpable than ever.
This week, another factor was gaining attention — Bitcoin’s 50 and 100-day moving averages look set to cross over in what is traditionally a bullish sign for investors.
Altcoins edge higher as BTC lingers
Altcoins showed signs of growth as the week began, with many of the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap inching up by around 1%.
Ether (ETH) challenged $190 on the back of 1.8% daily growth, while others grew more — Tezos (XTZ) was up 8.9%, while XRP managed 4.7%.
Ether 7-day price chart. Source: Coin360
The overall cryptocurrency market cap was $261.3 billion, with Bitcoin’s share at 65.3%.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Altcoins are mooning, Bitcoin stays in a range
BTC/USD is currently trading at $9,393 (+1.1% on a day-to-day basis). The coin has been range-bound with a short-term bearish bias. ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $191.0 (+4.55% on a day-to-day basis).
BCH/USD unable to break $400 hurdle as Vitalik Buterin says it “is not Bitcoin”
The cryptocurrency landscape is painted green anywhere on Monday during the European session. This follows a relatively drab Asian session and far back.
ETC/USD resumes the upside after hash rate increase
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has gained nearly 6% in recent 24 hours to trade at $12.08. The coin hit the recent high at $12.86 on January 29 and has been range-bound with bearish bias ever since.
Iota Price Analysis: IOT/USD fireworks go off on Monday
IOTA is trading nearly 10% higher on the day on Monday. It is arguably, the best performing cryptocurrency on the market. IOTA is trailed closely by Ethereum Classic, which is trading 6% higher on the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Faces a brick wall at $9,300
The cryptocurrency market has been on recovery mode during the last week of January. Bitcoin and all major altcoin finished the month in a green zone, with some of them posting triple-digit gains.