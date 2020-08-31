Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD motionless under $12,000 while DeFi’s Yearn.finance breaks barriers

Bitcoin now trails Yearn.finance (YFI) as the second most expensive digital asset in the world.

Bitcoin price slows down the uptrend in favor of consolidation above $11,600 ahead of a breakout towards $12,000.

Bitcoin price managed to break above some of the barriers discussed on Friday. These included $11,400 and $11,500 and $11,600. Although the price rose to highs past $11,700, it failed to gather the momentum to overcome the next hurdle at $11,800. At time of writing, a reversal is underway with BTC trading at $11,690. Bitcoin bulls are working extra hard to keep the price above the first support at $11,600.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin has been toppled from the throne of being the most expensive cryptocurrency in the world. Neither is it the digital asset that hit the highest all-time high thanks to the decentralized finance (DeFi) darling, Yearn.finance. The weekend was particularly yielding for this token as it rocketed to trade a new all-time high of $38,983. At the time of writing, YFI has retreated to trade at $32,957 as it seeks support above $30,000.

Bitcoin technical analysis

Bitcoin is slightly in the hands of the bulls despite suffering rejection slightly above $11,700. The MACD, in the 4-hour range, has crossed into the positive region. Moreover, a bullish divergence from the MACD cements the growing presence of the bulls in the market.

On the other hand, the RSI is sending a different signal as it drops towards the mean line. The downtrend, could also be highlighting the possibility of consolidation taking over above $11,600 (200 SMA). With this as a formidable support area, buyers can then comfortably focus on breaking above $12,000 in the course of this week. Apart from this support, other levels of good buyer congestion include the 50 SMA at $11,538, $11,400 and the primary support at $11,100.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart